Israeli Aircraft Strikes Hezbollah Site in Southern Lebanon
Israel's military announced that its aircraft targeted a Hezbollah air defense system in Janta, southern Lebanon. Recent Israeli strikes have been focused on southern and southeastern Lebanon.
Israel's military announced on Wednesday that its aircraft have struck a Hezbollah site in Janta, located in southern Lebanon.
The military outlined in its statement that the target was a Hezbollah air defense system. This marks the continuation of Israeli strikes predominantly concentrated in the south and southeast regions of Lebanon in recent weeks.
