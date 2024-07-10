Left Menu

Explosion Near Vessel Off Yemen Coast

An explosion occurred near a vessel 40 nautical miles south of Yemen's Mokha. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed the incident on Wednesday, ensuring that the vessel and crew are safe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 11:42 IST
Explosion Near Vessel Off Yemen Coast
AI Generated Representative Image

An explosion was reported near a vessel situated 40 nautical miles south of Yemen's Mokha, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Wednesday.

UKMTO assured that both the vessel and its crew remain unharmed following the incident.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024