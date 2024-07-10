Explosion Near Vessel Off Yemen Coast
An explosion occurred near a vessel 40 nautical miles south of Yemen's Mokha. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed the incident on Wednesday, ensuring that the vessel and crew are safe.
