UN Demands Immediate Release of Detained Staff in Yemen

The United Nations has expressed grave concern over the well-being of 13 UN staff members and several NGO employees who have been detained by the ‘Ansar Allah’ de facto authorities in Yemen for over a month. Access to these detainees continues to be denied.

The UN also highlighted the troubling situation of two additional staff members who have been in prolonged detention since November 2021 and August 2023, respectively.

In a strong statement, the UN rejected the public allegations made against their staff and called on the de facto authorities in Sana’a to release them immediately and unconditionally.

The UN Office appealed to states and entities with influence over ‘Ansar Allah’ to leverage their positions to ensure the safe and prompt release of all detained UN and NGO personnel. The UN also voiced deep concern about the conditions under which the detainees are being held, emphasizing the importance of respecting their human rights and allowing them to contact their families and legal representatives.

The statement concluded with a call for an immediate end to the targeting of human rights and humanitarian workers in Yemen.