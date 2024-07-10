Russia's Efforts to Create Buffer Zone in Ukraine
The Kremlin announced that the Russian military is working on creating a 'buffer zone' in Ukraine's Kharkiv region. This initiative aims to protect Russian border regions from Ukrainian attacks, a plan first articulated by President Vladimir Putin in May. However, the completion of this zone will take time.
The Kremlin announced on Wednesday that the Russian military is continuing its efforts to establish a 'buffer zone' in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, a task that will require additional time.
President Vladimir Putin first mentioned this plan in May, stating that the objective was to shield Russia's border regions from potential Ukrainian attacks.
Despite the urgency of this initiative, the timeline for its completion remains uncertain.
