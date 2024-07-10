Left Menu

Russia's Efforts to Create Buffer Zone in Ukraine

The Kremlin announced that the Russian military is working on creating a 'buffer zone' in Ukraine's Kharkiv region. This initiative aims to protect Russian border regions from Ukrainian attacks, a plan first articulated by President Vladimir Putin in May. However, the completion of this zone will take time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-07-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 14:35 IST
Russia's Efforts to Create Buffer Zone in Ukraine
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin announced on Wednesday that the Russian military is continuing its efforts to establish a 'buffer zone' in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, a task that will require additional time.

President Vladimir Putin first mentioned this plan in May, stating that the objective was to shield Russia's border regions from potential Ukrainian attacks.

Despite the urgency of this initiative, the timeline for its completion remains uncertain.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024