Philippines Air Force's Historic Deployment to Australia Amid Rising Tensions

The Philippines Air Force made its first overseas deployment in sixty years, arriving in northern Australia on Wednesday for combat practice alongside U.S. and Australian troops. This move comes as tensions escalate with China in the South China Sea.

The deployment includes four Philippine FA-50 fighter jets and 162 personnel participating in the Pitch Black war games in Australia's Northern Territory, involving 20 countries and 140 aircraft. 'This is a huge honor for Australia to be chosen as the location for their first deployment since 1963,' said Royal Australian Air Force Air Commodore Pete Robinson.

The training provides extensive airspace for a range of exercises, from dog fighting to radar and missile system use. The Philippine fighter jets will engage in complex problem-solving scenarios against simulated adversaries, alongside U.S. F-22 stealth fighters and Australia's F-35A and F-18s. As tensions with China rise, the Philippines is striving to modernize its outdated military capabilities.

