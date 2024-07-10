Delhi High Court Holds Petitioner in Contempt for Attempting to Withdraw Case for Money

The Delhi High Court has directed a petitioner, who attempted to withdraw his case in exchange for money, to remain in court till its rising as a punishment.

A bench led by Justice Prathiba M Singh noted that the 62-year-old misused the judicial system for personal gain, ordering him to deposit Rs 1 lakh with the Delhi High Court Legal Service Committee.

Despite the lenient sentence due to his age and medical condition, the court stressed that such conduct, which disrespects the judiciary, cannot be condoned.

