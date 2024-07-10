Left Menu

Delhi High Court Holds Petitioner in Contempt for Attempting to Withdraw Case for Money

The Delhi High Court found a petitioner guilty of contempt for attempting to withdraw his case in exchange for money. The 62-year-old was ordered to stay in court as punishment and deposit Rs 1 lakh with the Delhi High Court Legal Service Committee. The court emphasized the importance of maintaining its integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 15:07 IST
Delhi High Court Holds Petitioner in Contempt for Attempting to Withdraw Case for Money
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has directed a petitioner, who attempted to withdraw his case in exchange for money, to remain in court till its rising as a punishment.

A bench led by Justice Prathiba M Singh noted that the 62-year-old misused the judicial system for personal gain, ordering him to deposit Rs 1 lakh with the Delhi High Court Legal Service Committee.

Despite the lenient sentence due to his age and medical condition, the court stressed that such conduct, which disrespects the judiciary, cannot be condoned.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024