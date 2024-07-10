Missing Boy from Indore Ashram Amid Investigation on Child Deaths
A 16-year-old boy named Anand from Shri Yugpurush Dham Bal Ashram in Indore has gone missing. This incident follows the deaths of six children at the ashram, raising concerns about mismanagement and a cholera outbreak. The police are investigating the missing boy case and CCTV footage.
A 16-year-old boy from an Indore-based ashram has gone missing, adding to the ongoing concerns after six children recently died there. The management claimed that the boy, Anand, who was mentally weak, has been kidnapped, police revealed on Wednesday.
Six children died at the Shri Yugpurush Dham Bal Ashram, operated by an NGO in Indore's Malharganj area, between June 29 and early July, raising fears of a cholera outbreak and mismanagement.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ashish Patel stated that after the cholera outbreak, some children were relocated to a different ashram as a precaution. However, Anand disappeared on July 8, prompting further investigation, including a review of CCTV footage. Anand was sent to the ashram by the Child Welfare Committee in January.
Authorities have also identified numerous irregularities at Shri Yugpurush Dham Bal Ashram, including overcrowding and lack of proper medical records.
