Left Menu

Missing Boy from Indore Ashram Amid Investigation on Child Deaths

A 16-year-old boy named Anand from Shri Yugpurush Dham Bal Ashram in Indore has gone missing. This incident follows the deaths of six children at the ashram, raising concerns about mismanagement and a cholera outbreak. The police are investigating the missing boy case and CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 10-07-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 15:47 IST
Missing Boy from Indore Ashram Amid Investigation on Child Deaths
Anand
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old boy from an Indore-based ashram has gone missing, adding to the ongoing concerns after six children recently died there. The management claimed that the boy, Anand, who was mentally weak, has been kidnapped, police revealed on Wednesday.

Six children died at the Shri Yugpurush Dham Bal Ashram, operated by an NGO in Indore's Malharganj area, between June 29 and early July, raising fears of a cholera outbreak and mismanagement.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ashish Patel stated that after the cholera outbreak, some children were relocated to a different ashram as a precaution. However, Anand disappeared on July 8, prompting further investigation, including a review of CCTV footage. Anand was sent to the ashram by the Child Welfare Committee in January.

Authorities have also identified numerous irregularities at Shri Yugpurush Dham Bal Ashram, including overcrowding and lack of proper medical records.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Language Translation: The New English-Azerbaijani Parallel Corpus Initiative

SLICE-100K: A Comprehensive Resource for the Future of 3D Printing and AI Integration

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024