National Assembly Committees Elect New Chairpersons

The newly established committees of the National Assembly (NA) elected chairpersons for several committees on Tuesday. These committees serve as the engine rooms of Parliament, tasked with scrutinizing the work of the executive.

“The elected chairpersons will play a key role in chairing and determining the agenda of meetings and organizing the administrative affairs of a committee,” Parliament stated in a release.

Chairpersons are responsible for ensuring that committee decisions are compiled into a report and tabled in the respective House. Additionally, the role of committees includes overseeing the executive and promoting public involvement in law-making.

Committee meetings are generally open to the public, allowing ordinary South Africans to express their opinions directly and influence Parliament's decisions.

Portfolio Committees:

According to the NA Rules, the Speaker, acting with the concurrence of the Rules Committee, must establish a range of portfolio committees and determine a name for each committee. This process was completed last week. There are 30 portfolio committees, each comprising full members and several alternate members.

The Speaker, with the concurrence of the Rules Committee, also determines the size (number of members per party) of each portfolio committee. Political parties are responsible for appointing their representatives to the committees and must advise the Speaker within five working days after a committee's establishment.

On Tuesday, 16 of the 30 portfolio committees met to elect their chairpersons. The remaining 14 will convene their meetings today.

The elected chairpersons are as follows:

Portfolio Committee on Health: Dr. Sibongiseni Dlhomo

Standing Committee on Finance: Dr. Mkhacani Joseph Maswanganyi

Portfolio Committee on Minerals and Petroleum Resources: Mr. Mikateko Mahlaule

Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation: Mr. Supra Obakeng Mahumapelo

Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development: Mr. Xola Nqola

Portfolio Committee on Employment and Labour: Mr. Boyce Maneli

Portfolio Committee on Public Administration: Mr. Jan Naude De Villiers

Portfolio Committee on Water and Sanitation: Mr. Leon Basson

Portfolio Committee on Communications and Technologies: Ms. Khusela Sangoni

Portfolio Committee on Transport: Mr. Selelo Selamolela

Portfolio Committee on Correctional Services: Ms. Anthea Ramolobeng

Portfolio Committee on Forestry, Fisheries and Environment: Ms. Nqabisa Gantsho

Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans: Mr. Dakota Legoete

Portfolio Committee on Monitoring and Evaluation: Ms. Teliswa Mgweba

Portfolio Committee on Basic Education: Ms. Khomotjo Joy Maimela

Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs: Mr. Mosa Chabane