Israel and U.S. Discuss Gaza Ceasefire Opportunities Amid Challenges
Israel and the United States have acknowledged the significance of a potential Gaza ceasefire agreement but acknowledge the persisting challenges. The discussion between Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and U.S. Middle East envoy Brett McGurk highlighted the importance of hostages' return and possible solutions, along with support for the Rafah crossing's opening.
Israel and the United States have acknowledged the significance of a potential Gaza ceasefire agreement, although they recognize the persisting challenges. This understanding came after a meeting between Israel's Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, and U.S. Middle East envoy, Brett McGurk.
"The two discussed the importance of seizing the opportunity created to achieve an agreement for the return of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza," said a statement from Israel's Defence Ministry regarding the Tuesday evening meeting.
Gallant also emphasized Israel's support for opening the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza, while asserting that Israel will not tolerate Hamas's return to the area.
