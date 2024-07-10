Left Menu

Israel and U.S. Discuss Gaza Ceasefire Opportunities Amid Challenges

Israel and the United States have acknowledged the significance of a potential Gaza ceasefire agreement but acknowledge the persisting challenges. The discussion between Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and U.S. Middle East envoy Brett McGurk highlighted the importance of hostages' return and possible solutions, along with support for the Rafah crossing's opening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-07-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 17:49 IST
Israel and U.S. Discuss Gaza Ceasefire Opportunities Amid Challenges
Yoav Gallant
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel and the United States have acknowledged the significance of a potential Gaza ceasefire agreement, although they recognize the persisting challenges. This understanding came after a meeting between Israel's Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, and U.S. Middle East envoy, Brett McGurk.

"The two discussed the importance of seizing the opportunity created to achieve an agreement for the return of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza," said a statement from Israel's Defence Ministry regarding the Tuesday evening meeting.

Gallant also emphasized Israel's support for opening the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza, while asserting that Israel will not tolerate Hamas's return to the area.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024