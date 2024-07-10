Israel and U.S. Discuss Gaza Ceasefire Opportunities Amid Challenges

Israel and the United States have acknowledged the significance of a potential Gaza ceasefire agreement, although they recognize the persisting challenges. This understanding came after a meeting between Israel's Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, and U.S. Middle East envoy, Brett McGurk.

"The two discussed the importance of seizing the opportunity created to achieve an agreement for the return of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza," said a statement from Israel's Defence Ministry regarding the Tuesday evening meeting.

Gallant also emphasized Israel's support for opening the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza, while asserting that Israel will not tolerate Hamas's return to the area.

