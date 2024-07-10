France Voices Grave Concern Over Israeli Missile Strike on Gaza Encampment
France has expressed deep concern over reports of an Israeli missile strike on a tent encampment of displaced civilians in Gaza, resulting in at least 29 deaths, mostly women and children. The strike took place near Khan Younis, with impacted shelters including schools operated by UNRWA.
- Country:
- France
France has expressed deep concern following reports that an Israeli missile struck a tent encampment in southern Gaza, where displaced civilians had gathered at a school to watch a soccer match.
Palestinian health officials reported that at least 29 individuals, primarily women and children, were killed in the missile strike near Khan Younis on Tuesday.
The French foreign ministry condemned the targeting of schools sheltering displaced civilians, including a UNRWA school and another affiliated with the Latin Patriarch in Jerusalem. The Israeli military is reviewing incidents where civilians were harmed, claiming their strike targeted a Hamas militant involved in the recent raid on Israel.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh Schools to Issue Show Cause Notices Over Poor Class 10 Results
Dengue Alarms Surge as U.S. Health Officials Warn of Growing Threat
CBI Probes NEET-UG Exam Irregularities in Gujarat Schools
Goa’s Controversial Liquor Licence Hike Near Schools and Temples
CBI Launches Probe into Four Lakh Fake Students in Haryana Schools