France Voices Grave Concern Over Israeli Missile Strike on Gaza Encampment

France has expressed deep concern following reports that an Israeli missile struck a tent encampment in southern Gaza, where displaced civilians had gathered at a school to watch a soccer match.

Palestinian health officials reported that at least 29 individuals, primarily women and children, were killed in the missile strike near Khan Younis on Tuesday.

The French foreign ministry condemned the targeting of schools sheltering displaced civilians, including a UNRWA school and another affiliated with the Latin Patriarch in Jerusalem. The Israeli military is reviewing incidents where civilians were harmed, claiming their strike targeted a Hamas militant involved in the recent raid on Israel.

