Left Menu

France Voices Grave Concern Over Israeli Missile Strike on Gaza Encampment

France has expressed deep concern over reports of an Israeli missile strike on a tent encampment of displaced civilians in Gaza, resulting in at least 29 deaths, mostly women and children. The strike took place near Khan Younis, with impacted shelters including schools operated by UNRWA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 10-07-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 18:08 IST
France Voices Grave Concern Over Israeli Missile Strike on Gaza Encampment
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • France

France has expressed deep concern following reports that an Israeli missile struck a tent encampment in southern Gaza, where displaced civilians had gathered at a school to watch a soccer match.

Palestinian health officials reported that at least 29 individuals, primarily women and children, were killed in the missile strike near Khan Younis on Tuesday.

The French foreign ministry condemned the targeting of schools sheltering displaced civilians, including a UNRWA school and another affiliated with the Latin Patriarch in Jerusalem. The Israeli military is reviewing incidents where civilians were harmed, claiming their strike targeted a Hamas militant involved in the recent raid on Israel.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024