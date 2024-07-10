China Criticizes India's Hydro Development in Contested South Tibet

China's Foreign Ministry has condemned India's intention to fast-track hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh, labeling the region as South Tibet and asserting it falls under Chinese jurisdiction. In a strong statement, the ministry termed India's development activities in the area 'illegal and invalid.'

Reuters revealed that New Delhi plans to invest $1 billion in the construction of 12 hydropower stations in the northeastern Himalayan state. India's Foreign Ministry has yet to issue a response.

India insists that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of its territory. The dispute has been a long-standing issue between the two nations, who last week pledged to intensify efforts to resolve boundary conflicts during a meeting between Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Kazakhstan.

