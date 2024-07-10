Left Menu

China Criticizes India's Hydro Development in Contested South Tibet

China's Foreign Ministry has opposed India's plans to expedite hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh, referring to the area as South Tibet and claiming it is Chinese territory. India's Foreign Ministry has not yet responded. Bilateral tensions persist but recent diplomatic talks aim to resolve border disputes.

10-07-2024
China's Foreign Ministry has condemned India's intention to fast-track hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh, labeling the region as South Tibet and asserting it falls under Chinese jurisdiction. In a strong statement, the ministry termed India's development activities in the area 'illegal and invalid.'

Reuters revealed that New Delhi plans to invest $1 billion in the construction of 12 hydropower stations in the northeastern Himalayan state. India's Foreign Ministry has yet to issue a response.

India insists that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of its territory. The dispute has been a long-standing issue between the two nations, who last week pledged to intensify efforts to resolve boundary conflicts during a meeting between Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Kazakhstan.

