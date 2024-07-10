Left Menu

Families Seek Justice and Compensation for Rajkot Game Zone Fire Victims

Families of the Rajkot Game Zone fire victims met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, demanding a probe by retired judges, swift trial, and Rs 50 lakh compensation per family. They highlighted corruption as a root cause and requested a CBI inquiry against various officials. CM Patel assured that necessary actions were being taken.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-07-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 18:23 IST
Families Seek Justice and Compensation for Rajkot Game Zone Fire Victims
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the relatives of those who perished in the Rajkot Game Zone fire convened with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday to voice several demands. These included a probe supervised by a committee of retired judges, a speedy trial, and Rs 50 lakh compensation per family.

The tragic incident, which occurred on May 25, claimed the lives of 27 people including four children. The game zone was reportedly operating without a mandatory No Objection Certificate from the fire department.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had recently met with the families of various victims in BJP-ruled Gujarat, including those affected by the Rajkot fire, a boat capsizing in Vadodara, and the 2022 Morbi bridge collapse.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024