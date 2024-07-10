Families Seek Justice and Compensation for Rajkot Game Zone Fire Victims

In a significant development, the relatives of those who perished in the Rajkot Game Zone fire convened with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday to voice several demands. These included a probe supervised by a committee of retired judges, a speedy trial, and Rs 50 lakh compensation per family.

The tragic incident, which occurred on May 25, claimed the lives of 27 people including four children. The game zone was reportedly operating without a mandatory No Objection Certificate from the fire department.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had recently met with the families of various victims in BJP-ruled Gujarat, including those affected by the Rajkot fire, a boat capsizing in Vadodara, and the 2022 Morbi bridge collapse.

