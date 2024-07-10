Supreme Court Validates CBI's Jurisdiction Amid West Bengal Dispute

The Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed that the CBI operates under the control of the Union government, dismissing the Centre's objections to a lawsuit filed by West Bengal. The ruling clarified that under the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act of 1946, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) oversees cases involving the Prevention of Corruption Act.

West Bengal's government had withdrawn its general consent for CBI operations within the state on November 16, 2018. Despite this, the central agency continued its investigations, prompting the lawsuit. The Supreme Court noted that the powers and jurisdiction of the CBI are fundamentally tied to the central government under the DSPE Act, thereby justifying the agency's actions.

The court's verdict paves the way for the lawsuit to proceed, emphasizing the central government's crucial role in the administration and extension of CBI powers. The next hearing is scheduled for August 13, where the issues to be framed will be discussed.

