Lawyer Reports Vladimir Kara-Murza's Health 'Relatively Stable' Amid Prison Struggles

Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Russian opposition politician serving a 25-year prison sentence on politically motivated treason charges, was recently visited in a prison hospital by his lawyer. Despite previous health concerns and being held incommunicado, his health is reported as 'relatively stable.' British and US officials continue calls for his release.

After days of being held incommunicado, Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza's health was found to be 'relatively stable,' according to his lawyer. The dual Russian-UK citizen, who is serving a 25-year prison sentence on charges he rejects as politically motivated, was recently visited in a prison hospital.

Kara-Murza's legal team had previously been denied access to him, raising concerns about his health. He was transferred to the hospital for an unspecified 'examination' and held in solitary confinement.

International calls for his release have intensified, with British and US officials expressing concern over his treatment. Kara-Murza continues to be a vocal critic of the Kremlin, even from behind bars.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

