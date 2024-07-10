Left Menu

Notorious Gang Member Arrested in Delhi's Dwarka

A 39-year-old known criminal, Sombir, associated with two notorious gangs, was arrested in Dwarka, Delhi. Absconding for over a year and wanted for multiple crimes, including murder and robbery, he was apprehended near Sector 10 Metro Station. Sombir was involved in various criminal activities across multiple states.

A 39-year-old history-sheeter and a member of two notorious gangs was arrested in southwest Delhi's Dwarka, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, Sombir was absconding for more than a year in a case of firing and was declared a proclaimed offender by the city court.

''On Monday, when a team was present at Sector 10 in Dwarka, information was received about Sombir -- a member of Rajesh Nahri and Manjeet Mahal gang -- that he would arrive at Sector 10 for some work. A trap was laid and Sombir was apprehended near Sector 10 Metro Station,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

Sombir was also involved in 10 heinous cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, firing, and threatening, the police said.

He is also named in criminal cases registered in Sonepat and Jhajjar in Haryana and Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, they added.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

