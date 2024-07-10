Manhunt Launched After Triple Murder in Bushey
British police are searching for Kyle Clifford, 26, suspected of killing three women, related to BBC radio commentator John Hunt, with a crossbow. The women, Hunt’s wife and two daughters, were found dead in their Bushey home. The public is urged not to approach Clifford.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-07-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 19:15 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British police are urgently searching for a man, Kyle Clifford, 26, believed to be armed with a crossbow, following the brutal murder of three women in Bushey, near London.
The victims, the wife and two daughters of BBC radio's leading horse racing commentator John Hunt, were found severely injured in their home on Tuesday evening. Despite efforts by police and paramedics, the women were declared dead at the scene.
John Hunt, known widely for his coverage of major horse racing events like the Grand National and The Derby, discovered the bodies upon returning from reporting at Lingfield Park racecourse.
