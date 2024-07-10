Maratha Quota Activist Challenges OBC Leader on Reservation Issue

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Wednesday accused Maharashtra minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal of harboring hatred against the Maratha community. He stated that this animosity is why Bhujbal demands the cancellation of Kunbi evidence in the state.

Addressing a rally at Dharashiv, Jarange warned that road blockades would be held statewide if a single Kunbi evidence is canceled. He emphasized the need for peaceful protests and urged the community not to worry about reservation issues as they would be resolved.

Jarange appealed to Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to engage Bhujbal on the reservation issue. He warned that the ruling Mahayuti's 288 candidates could face defeat in the upcoming state assembly polls if any Maratha evidence is canceled.

He encouraged the Maratha community to stand united, especially the poorer members who depend on reservation. Jarange also accused BJP leader Girish Mahajan of conspiring against the Marathas, citing a court-related statement.

Despite his deteriorating health, Jarange affirmed his commitment to fighting for the Maratha community's reservation rights.

