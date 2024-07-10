Left Menu

Maratha Quota Activist Challenges OBC Leader on Reservation Issue

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has accused Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal of harboring hatred against the Maratha community. At a rally, Jarange warned of statewide road blockades if any Kunbi evidence is canceled. He urged top state leaders to intervene and maintain the community's unity and rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 10-07-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 19:25 IST
Maratha Quota Activist Challenges OBC Leader on Reservation Issue
Manoj Jarange
  • Country:
  • India

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Wednesday accused Maharashtra minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal of harboring hatred against the Maratha community. He stated that this animosity is why Bhujbal demands the cancellation of Kunbi evidence in the state.

Addressing a rally at Dharashiv, Jarange warned that road blockades would be held statewide if a single Kunbi evidence is canceled. He emphasized the need for peaceful protests and urged the community not to worry about reservation issues as they would be resolved.

Jarange appealed to Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to engage Bhujbal on the reservation issue. He warned that the ruling Mahayuti's 288 candidates could face defeat in the upcoming state assembly polls if any Maratha evidence is canceled.

He encouraged the Maratha community to stand united, especially the poorer members who depend on reservation. Jarange also accused BJP leader Girish Mahajan of conspiring against the Marathas, citing a court-related statement.

Despite his deteriorating health, Jarange affirmed his commitment to fighting for the Maratha community's reservation rights.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024