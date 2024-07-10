Left Menu

Controversial Mass Trial in UAE Ends with Dozens Jailed for Life

A contentious mass trial in the United Arab Emirates concluded with dozens of dissidents receiving life sentences, sparking international criticism. Activists and human rights organizations condemned the trial as unjust, citing due process violations and torture allegations. Human Rights Watch reported that at least 40 out of over 80 defendants were given life terms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 10-07-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 19:32 IST
  • United Arab Emirates

A contentious mass trial in the United Arab Emirates concluded Wednesday with dozens of dissidents sentenced to life in prison, according to activists.

The UAE did not immediately acknowledge the sentences, which had been anticipated. Human Rights Watch revealed that at least 40 of the over 80 defendants received life sentences, with four others receiving shorter terms. The exact sentences for all prisoners remain unknown.

"These over-the-top long sentences make a mockery of justice and are another nail in the coffin for the UAE's nascent civil society," said Joey Shea, a researcher with Human Rights Watch focusing on the UAE. "The UAE has dragged scores of its most dedicated human rights defenders and civil society members through a shamelessly unfair trial riddled with due process violations and torture allegations." The Emirates Detainees Advocacy Centre and Amnesty International also condemned the sentences.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

