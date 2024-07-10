Controversial Mass Trial in UAE Ends with Dozens Jailed for Life

A contentious mass trial in the United Arab Emirates concluded Wednesday with dozens of dissidents sentenced to life in prison, according to activists.

The UAE did not immediately acknowledge the sentences, which had been anticipated. Human Rights Watch revealed that at least 40 of the over 80 defendants received life sentences, with four others receiving shorter terms. The exact sentences for all prisoners remain unknown.

"These over-the-top long sentences make a mockery of justice and are another nail in the coffin for the UAE's nascent civil society," said Joey Shea, a researcher with Human Rights Watch focusing on the UAE. "The UAE has dragged scores of its most dedicated human rights defenders and civil society members through a shamelessly unfair trial riddled with due process violations and torture allegations." The Emirates Detainees Advocacy Centre and Amnesty International also condemned the sentences.

