Concerns Mount for Jailed Kremlin Critic Kara-Murza Amid Health Woes

Vladimir Kara-Murza, a prominent Russian opposition figure, is facing severe health challenges while incarcerated. A member of his legal team reported Wednesday that his health remains 'relatively stable' after a recent visit to a prison hospital. Despite being held incommunicado for days, his condition appears to be stable.

The 42-year-old, who holds dual Russian-UK citizenship, is enduring a harsh 25-year prison sentence on charges of treason, widely deemed politically motivated. His detention followed strong public criticisms of the Kremlin, which intensified following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Authorities have clamped down on dissent to an extent not seen since Soviet times.

Kara-Murza's lawyers, who had faced repeated obstructions in visiting him, finally managed to meet him on Wednesday. His family continues to express concerns over his health, particularly given his history of near-fatal poisonings in 2015 and 2017, which left him with chronic polyneuropathy. Despite calls from British and US officials for his immediate release, the Kremlin has no present plans to free him.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)