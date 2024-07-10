Life Sentences in UAE Mass Trial Draw Global Criticism

A mass trial in the United Arab Emirates of dissidents concluded on Wednesday with dozens receiving life sentences, according to activists.

The UAE hasn't officially acknowledged the sentences, and government officials did not respond to requests for comment. However, the widely criticized trial drew attention and protests during the United Nations COP28 climate talks in Dubai this November, activists reported.

Human Rights Watch stated that at least 40 out of over 80 defendants received life sentences, while four others were given shorter prison terms. The sentences for the remaining defendants remain unknown.

"These excessively long sentences mock justice and further weaken UAE's budding civil society," said Joey Shea, a Human Rights Watch researcher specializing in the UAE. "This trial, marred by due process violations and torture allegations, underscores the UAE's harsh stance on human rights defenders." The Emirates Detainees Advocacy Center and Amnesty International also condemned the sentences.

Activist Nasser bin Ghaith, held since August 2015 over social media posts, was among those who received life sentences. Another likely sentenced figure is Ahmed Mansoor, awarded the Martin Ennals Award for Human Rights Defenders in 2015. Mansoor, who advocated for free press and democratic freedoms, faced extensive surveillance and was arrested in 2017.

During COP28, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch demonstrated by displaying Mansoor's face in the U.N.-administered Blue Zone at the summit, closely monitored by Emirati officials.

While socially liberal in some respects, the UAE enforces strict laws on expression, political parties, and labor unions, with the trial highlighting the lack of typical protests due to pervasive surveillance.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)