Manhunt Underway in Bushey Following Triple Murder Linked to a Crossbow
British police are in search of Kyle Clifford, suspected of using a crossbow to murder three women, including the wife and daughters of BBC's main radio racing commentator, John Hunt. The tragic incident occurred in Bushey, northwest of London. Authorities urge Clifford to come forward.
An intense manhunt is underway in Bushey, northwest of London, as British police search for Kyle Clifford, 26, who is suspected of murdering three women using a crossbow. The victims, identified as the wife and daughters of BBC's renowned radio racing commentator John Hunt, were discovered in their home on Tuesday evening.
Hertfordshire Police revealed that Clifford is linked to the suspected triple murder, and armed officers along with specialist search teams are actively involved. Chief Superintendent Jon Simpson described the incident as horrific and emphasized the urgency of the ongoing operations.
The victims, aged 25, 28, and 61, were found critically injured and were pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts from police and ambulance crews. Local media reported that Hunt discovered the bodies upon returning from Lingfield Park racecourse.
