Police Launch Manhunt After Bekkersdal Tavern Mass Shooting Kills 11

South African police have launched an intensive manhunt to track down suspects linked to a mass shooting at a licensed tavern in Bekkersdal, Gauteng, in the early hours of Sunday morning, which left 11 people dead and 10 others injured.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), preliminary reports indicate that approximately 12 unidentified suspects, travelling in a white kombi and a silver sedan, opened fire on patrons inside the tavern. The attackers allegedly continued shooting indiscriminately while fleeing the scene, leaving behind a trail of devastation.

Police Mobilise Specialised Units

In a statement, SAPS confirmed that all necessary resources have been mobilised to investigate the crime and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Police have mobilised all the necessary resources, including Forensic Crime Scene Management and Crime Intelligence. The motive for the shooting will be determined by investigation,” police said.

Investigators are currently analysing ballistic evidence, CCTV footage where available, and witness statements to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack and identify those responsible.

Provincial Government Pledges Support

Acting Gauteng Premier Jacob Mamabolo condemned the attack and assured that the Gauteng Provincial Government will provide full support to law enforcement agencies as investigations continue.

“The Gauteng Provincial Government will provide all the necessary support to the South African Police Service as they conduct a manhunt and investigation to find the perpetrators of this heinous act,” Mamabolo said.

He added that the provincial leadership has full confidence in SAPS and urged investigators to pursue the case relentlessly.

“We have full confidence in our law enforcement agencies and call on them to leave no stone unturned in ensuring those responsible are apprehended and face the full might of the law,” he said.

Appeal for Public Assistance

Police have appealed to members of the public to assist with information that could help identify the suspects or vehicles involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the SAPS Crime Stop line on 08600 10111 or submit tip-offs anonymously via the MySAPS App.

The Bekkersdal shooting is the latest in a series of mass shooting incidents reported in Gauteng this year, intensifying concerns around gun violence and organised criminal activity in the province.