BMW Hit-and-Run Case: Accused Mihir Shah Remanded to Police Custody

Mihir Shah, 24, arrested in connection with a BMW hit-and-run case that killed a woman and injured her husband, has been remanded to police custody until July 16 by a Mumbai court. This high-profile case led to the dismissal of his father, Rajesh Shah, from the deputy leader position in the Shiv Sena party on Wednesday.

The Mumbai civic body has demolished unauthorized constructions at Vice-Global Tapas Bar, a venue Mihir briefly visited before the incident. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed a total of 3,500 square feet of illegal extensions, according to civic officials.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ensured severe actions would be taken against the responsible parties and announced financial aid of Rs 10 lakh for the victim's family. Meanwhile, Mihir Shah allegedly altered his appearance to evade capture and faces multiple charges, including assisting in his own escape.

