Left Menu

BMW Hit-and-Run Case: Accused Mihir Shah Remanded to Police Custody

Mihir Shah, implicated in a BMW hit-and-run incident that resulted in a woman's death, has been remanded to police custody till July 16. The ruling Shiv Sena ousted his father, Rajesh Shah, from his deputy leader role. The Mumbai civic body moved to demolish unauthorized constructions at a bar Shah frequented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 20:09 IST
BMW Hit-and-Run Case: Accused Mihir Shah Remanded to Police Custody
  • Country:
  • India

Mihir Shah, 24, arrested in connection with a BMW hit-and-run case that killed a woman and injured her husband, has been remanded to police custody until July 16 by a Mumbai court. This high-profile case led to the dismissal of his father, Rajesh Shah, from the deputy leader position in the Shiv Sena party on Wednesday.

The Mumbai civic body has demolished unauthorized constructions at Vice-Global Tapas Bar, a venue Mihir briefly visited before the incident. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed a total of 3,500 square feet of illegal extensions, according to civic officials.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ensured severe actions would be taken against the responsible parties and announced financial aid of Rs 10 lakh for the victim's family. Meanwhile, Mihir Shah allegedly altered his appearance to evade capture and faces multiple charges, including assisting in his own escape.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024