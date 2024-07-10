Scandal Erupts: Maharashtra IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar Accused of Submitting Fake Certificates

Pooja Khedkar, a 2022 batch IAS officer from Maharashtra, allegedly used fake disability and OBC certificates to clear the prestigious civil services exam, an official revealed on Wednesday.

The accusation follows her recent transfer from Pune to Washim after complaints of power misuse, including using a private Audi car with a red-blue beacon light and a VIP number plate.

Khedkar reportedly appeared for the exam under the OBC and visually impaired categories, also submitting a mental illness certificate. Authorities asked her for verification at AIIMS, Delhi in April 2022, but she cited Covid infection as a reason for non-compliance.

The controversy deepened when it was discovered that her father, Dilip Khedkar, a former state officer, declared property valued at Rs 40 crore while contesting a Lok Sabha election. This contrasts starkly with the OBC category's parental income limit of Rs 8 lakh annually.

As a probationary officer in Pune, Khedkar allegedly made several demands, including a VIP number plate for her Audi and operational privileges like a red beacon light.

