Karnataka High Court Criticizes Delay in Child Rape-Murder Case

The Karnataka High Court has criticized the prolonged delay in the trial of a rape and murder case involving a five-year-old girl. Despite the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act mandating trial completion within a year, the case has been pending for seven years, highlighting systemic issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-09-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 14:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court has expressed strong disapproval over the prolonged delay in concluding the trial of a rape and murder case involving a five-year-old girl, which has been pending for seven years.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, mandates trial completion within a year, highlighting a serious lapse in the judicial process.

Justice M Nagaprasanna noted that the delay, partly due to repeated petitions for recalling witnesses, reflects poorly on the legal system. The court has now set a strict timeline to complete cross-examination and the trial within three months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

