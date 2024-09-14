Karnataka High Court Criticizes Delay in Child Rape-Murder Case

The Karnataka High Court has expressed strong disapproval over the prolonged delay in concluding the trial of a rape and murder case involving a five-year-old girl, which has been pending for seven years.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, mandates trial completion within a year, highlighting a serious lapse in the judicial process.

Justice M Nagaprasanna noted that the delay, partly due to repeated petitions for recalling witnesses, reflects poorly on the legal system. The court has now set a strict timeline to complete cross-examination and the trial within three months.

(With inputs from agencies.)