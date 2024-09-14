Tensions Rise as German Navy Ships Transit Taiwan Strait

China's military has denounced the recent transit of two German navy ships through the Taiwan Strait, stating the move heightened security risks and conveyed an incorrect signal. Chinese forces reportedly monitored and warned the vessels during their passage.

China claims it alone holds sovereignty and jurisdiction over the strait, contrasting the United States and Taiwan's stance that the waterway is international. The People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command termed the passage as "public hyping," and emphasized that Chinese naval and air forces were on high alert throughout.

On Saturday, Taiwan's coast guard stated it had deployed ships to oversee and warn away four Chinese maritime police vessels encroaching near Taiwan-controlled Kinmen islands. Despite these provocations, Taiwan stands firm on defending its sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)