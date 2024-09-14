Speeding Truck Tragedy: 16 Cows Killed in Madhya Pradesh
A speeding truck ran over 16 cows in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, leading to the arrest of two individuals. Five cows were injured in the incident, which occurred near Kaidi village on Jhansi-Khajuraho Road. Authorities registered the case under various legal provisions after examining CCTV footage and tracing the truck.
A speeding truck tragically ran over 16 cows in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, resulting in the arrest of two individuals, an official reported on Saturday.
The incident, which also injured five cows, occurred around 11 pm on Jhansi-Khajuraho Road near Kaidi village, according to authorities.
Upon receiving information about the unidentified vehicle that had caused the accident, a police team was dispatched to the scene and promptly transported the injured bovines to a veterinary hospital.
Officials said the case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Motor Vehicle Act, and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.
After reviewing CCTV footage, police managed to trace and seize the truck involved, arresting the driver Dhirendra Kushwaha and his helper Pramod Kushwaha, both of whom are residents of Uttar Pradesh.
Veterinary Officer R N Sen confirmed that 16 cows lost their lives, while five others were injured in the accident.
