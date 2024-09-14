BJP MLA Munirathna Faces FIRs for Bribery, Harassment and Casteist Abuse

Two FIRs have been lodged against BJP MLA Munirathna, police reported on Saturday, involving allegations of harassment, threats, and casteist abuse.

The Rajarajeshwarinagar MLA is accused by BBMP contractor Cheluvaraju of demanding Rs 30 lakh as a bribe, threatening to terminate contracts, and harassment dating back to 2021. Allegations include physical assault and verbal abuse.

A separate FIR by a BBMP corporator accuses Munirathna of casteist abuse. The complaints are registered under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigations are underway.

