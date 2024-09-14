Committee Probes Hanuman Temple's Origins in Meerut Amid Tensions

Amid rising tensions in Meerut, a committee has been formed by the district magistrate to investigate claims that a newly established Hanuman temple in Kankarkheda was built on the grounds of a former 'mazar'.

The probe was initiated after a viral video of the temple circulated on social media, sparking widespread debate and concern. Local authorities, including Circle Officer Suchita Singh, have been instructed to examine the site's history and review CCTV footage from the area.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dr. Vipin Tanda confirmed that a report from the investigation team is expected within seven days, emphasizing that further actions will be determined based on the findings. Police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order during the investigation period.

