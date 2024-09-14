Left Menu

Committee Probes Hanuman Temple's Origins in Meerut Amid Tensions

The Meerut district magistrate has established a committee to investigate claims that a recently constructed Hanuman temple in Kankarkheda was once a 'mazar'. The investigation follows the viral spread of the temple's video and local tensions over the idol's placement. A report is expected within seven days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 14-09-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 18:39 IST
Committee Probes Hanuman Temple's Origins in Meerut Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising tensions in Meerut, a committee has been formed by the district magistrate to investigate claims that a newly established Hanuman temple in Kankarkheda was built on the grounds of a former 'mazar'.

The probe was initiated after a viral video of the temple circulated on social media, sparking widespread debate and concern. Local authorities, including Circle Officer Suchita Singh, have been instructed to examine the site's history and review CCTV footage from the area.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dr. Vipin Tanda confirmed that a report from the investigation team is expected within seven days, emphasizing that further actions will be determined based on the findings. Police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order during the investigation period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024