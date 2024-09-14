Iran's Call for Dialogue: Rejects Threats Amid Sanctions

Left Menu

Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi, stated that Tehran remains open to diplomatic discussions to resolve disputes but rejects threats and pressure. This follows recent sanctions imposed on Iran's aviation sector by the U.S. and three European nations, amid allegations of Tehran supplying ballistic missiles to Russia.

Updated: 14-09-2024
Iran's foreign minister announced that Tehran is open to diplomacy to resolve disputes but will not respond to threats and pressure, according to state media reports on Saturday. The statement followed fresh sanctions imposed by the U.S. and three European countries on Iran's aviation sector.

In comments made a day after the European Union's chief diplomat mentioned potential new sanctions targeting Iran's aviation industry, Abbas Araqchi emphasized Iran's commitment to dialogue founded on mutual respect. He strongly refuted claims that Tehran had supplied Russia with ballistic missiles for use in the Ukraine conflict.

Araqchi also declared that sanctions imposed by the U.S., Germany, Britain, and France on Tuesday, which included measures against national carrier Iran Air, would not solve ongoing issues. He reiterated that Iran had not delivered any ballistic missiles to Russia.

