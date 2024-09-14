Left Menu

Man Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for 2019 Rape Case

A 25-year-old man named Rohit has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old girl in 2019. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh. The case was thoroughly investigated by the Gurugram police who gathered necessary evidence and witnesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 14-09-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 19:53 IST
Man Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for 2019 Rape Case
man
  • Country:
  • India

The court of additional session judge Ashwani Kumar sentenced a 25-year-old man, Rohit, to life imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old girl in 2019.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the accused. Following a complaint by the victim's father, the police lodged an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Thorough investigation by the Gurugram police led to the collection of crucial evidence and witnesses, which were presented in court, resulting in a life sentence for Rohit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024