Man Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for 2019 Rape Case

The court of additional session judge Ashwani Kumar sentenced a 25-year-old man, Rohit, to life imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old girl in 2019.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the accused. Following a complaint by the victim's father, the police lodged an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Thorough investigation by the Gurugram police led to the collection of crucial evidence and witnesses, which were presented in court, resulting in a life sentence for Rohit.

(With inputs from agencies.)