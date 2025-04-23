Left Menu

Kolkata Metro Suspends Green Line for Signalling Test

Kolkata Metro Railways announced a service suspension on the Green Line from Howrah Maidan to Sector V for three days, starting April 26. This pause allows for testing the Communication-based Train Control system. Normal services will resume post-inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:37 IST
Kolkata Metro Suspends Green Line for Signalling Test
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Metro Railways Kolkata has declared a three-day suspension of services on its Green Line, between Howrah Maidan and Salt Lake Sector V, to test an automated signalling system.

The suspension, effective from April 26, will allow for the examination of the 'Communication-based Train Control' system, essential for future operational efficiency.

The pause affects services around the time of an IPL match, impacting Green Line-2 but not the Blue Line, which will operate post-match. Tunneling issues in 2018 have previously caused service disruptions in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025