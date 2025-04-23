Kolkata Metro Suspends Green Line for Signalling Test
Kolkata Metro Railways announced a service suspension on the Green Line from Howrah Maidan to Sector V for three days, starting April 26. This pause allows for testing the Communication-based Train Control system. Normal services will resume post-inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Metro Railways Kolkata has declared a three-day suspension of services on its Green Line, between Howrah Maidan and Salt Lake Sector V, to test an automated signalling system.
The suspension, effective from April 26, will allow for the examination of the 'Communication-based Train Control' system, essential for future operational efficiency.
The pause affects services around the time of an IPL match, impacting Green Line-2 but not the Blue Line, which will operate post-match. Tunneling issues in 2018 have previously caused service disruptions in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
KKR vs LSG: A Battle for Top 4 Spot at Eden Gardens
Spectacular Batting Barrage: LSG's Explosive Show at Eden Gardens
Eden Gardens Controversy: Rahane Questions IPL's Home Advantage
Gujarat Titans Face Spinner Challenge at Eden Gardens
KKR Falters, GT Triumphs: A Night of Missed Opportunities at Eden Gardens