Kolkata Metro Suspends Green Line for Signalling Test

Metro Railways Kolkata has declared a three-day suspension of services on its Green Line, between Howrah Maidan and Salt Lake Sector V, to test an automated signalling system.

The suspension, effective from April 26, will allow for the examination of the 'Communication-based Train Control' system, essential for future operational efficiency.

The pause affects services around the time of an IPL match, impacting Green Line-2 but not the Blue Line, which will operate post-match. Tunneling issues in 2018 have previously caused service disruptions in the area.

