Communal Tension Erupts in Jahazpur During Religious Procession
Tensions flared in Jahazpur, Shahpura district, Rajasthan, due to alleged stone-pelting during the Jal Jhulni Gyaras procession. A police constable was injured, and two people were detained. Authorities have deployed additional police forces to control the situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-09-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 20:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Communal tension erupted in the Jahazpur area of the Shahpura district of Rajasthan on Saturday after allegations of stone-pelting during a religious procession, police confirmed.
During the Jal Jhulni Gyaras procession, a police constable sustained injuries, and two individuals were detained in connection with the incident.
SP Shahpura Rajesh Kumar reported that the disturbance began as the procession passed through a Muslim-dominated area, leading to slogans and minor stone-pelting. The situation is now under control with additional police forces deployed in the town.
