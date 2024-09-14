Communal Tension Erupts in Jahazpur During Religious Procession

Communal tension erupted in the Jahazpur area of the Shahpura district of Rajasthan on Saturday after allegations of stone-pelting during a religious procession, police confirmed.

During the Jal Jhulni Gyaras procession, a police constable sustained injuries, and two individuals were detained in connection with the incident.

SP Shahpura Rajesh Kumar reported that the disturbance began as the procession passed through a Muslim-dominated area, leading to slogans and minor stone-pelting. The situation is now under control with additional police forces deployed in the town.

(With inputs from agencies.)