BJD Demands Immediate Proposal for Orissa High Court Bench

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to submit a proposal for establishing an Orissa High Court bench within 24 hours. At a press conference, BJD leaders criticized the state government for failing to act on earlier commitments. Conversely, BJP spokesperson Surath Biswal rejected these allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-09-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 21:01 IST
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday called on Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to submit a proposal to the Centre for creating a bench of the Orissa High Court within 24 hours.

During a press conference, BJD MP Sasmit Patra, along with party spokespersons Lelin Mohanty, Priyabrata Majhi, and Tumbanath Panda, criticized the state government for going back on several recent commitments.

Patra stated, 'During the recent assembly session, the chief minister asserted there was no justification for establishing a high court bench in any part of the state. However, under pressure from his party leaders, the CM withdrew his statement the following day, claiming the issue was under consideration.'

Patra, a Rajya Sabha MP, noted that he had raised the issue in Parliament on August 8, receiving a response from Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, who indicated that the decision rests with the state government and that they should communicate it to the Centre.

Despite three months passing since Majhi became chief minister, Patra alleged no decision has been made regarding the proposal for a high court bench. 'Instead of acting, Majhi took a U-turn and is making false promises,' Patra alleged.

Countering these claims, BJP spokesperson Surath Biswal dismissed the allegations, stating the BJD had not recommended setting up a high court bench during its 24 years in power. 'The chief minister has already informed the assembly that the matter is under government consideration,' Biswal added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

