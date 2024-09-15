Left Menu

Houthi Missile Penetrates Deep into Israel's Airspace

The Iran-aligned Houthis launched a surface-to-surface missile that landed in central Israel, causing no injuries. This marks the first such deep penetration of Israeli airspace by the Houthis. Air raid sirens in Tel Aviv preceded the missile's landing, and no injuries were reported as it hit an open area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 13:37 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 13:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

JERUSALEM, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Iran-aligned Houthis who control northern Yemen fired a surface-to-surface missile that reached central Israel for the first time on Sunday, hitting an unpopulated area and causing no injuries. Air raid sirens had sounded in Tel Aviv and across central Israel moments before the missile landed at around 6:35 a.m. local time (0335 GMT), sending residents running for shelter. Loud booms were heard, which the military said came from missile interceptors.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in central Israel, a surface-to-surface missile was identified crossing into central Israel from the east and fell in an open area. No injuries were reported," the military said. The deputy head of the Houthi's media office, Nasruddin Amer, said in a post on X on Sunday that a Yemeni missile had reached Israel after "20 missiles failed to intercept" it, describing it as the "beginning".

In a statement on Telegram, the group said its military spokesman would soon give details about a "qualitative operation that targeted the depth of the Zionist entity". Reuters saw smoke billowing in an open field in central Israel, though it was not immediately possible to determine if the fire was caused by the missile or interceptor debris.

(With inputs from agencies.)

