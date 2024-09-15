Grisly Witchcraft Murders Shock Chhattisgarh Village
Two couples and a woman were brutally beaten to death on suspicion of practising witchcraft in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. Five villagers have been detained and interrogated. This follows another similar incident in Balodabazar-Bhatapara district, where four members of a family were killed over black magic suspicions.
In a tragic turn of events, two couples and a woman were allegedly beaten to death on Sunday in Chhattisgarh's tribal-dominated Sukma district after being accused of practising witchcraft, according to police reports.
The victims were identified as Mausam Kanna (34), his wife Mausam Biri, Mausam Buchcha (34), his wife Mausam Arjo (32), and another woman, Karka Lachhi (43). Following the crime, five individuals from the same village were detained and are currently undergoing interrogation.
The incident occurred in Ektal village under the jurisdiction of the Konta police station. Senior officials rushed to the crime scene following an alert, while the detained suspects—Savlam Rajesh (21), Savlam Hidma, Karam Satyam (35), Kunjam Mukesh (28), and Podiam Enka—await further investigation. This harrowing event comes closely on the heels of another witchcraft-related killing in the state's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district, where four family members, including an infant, were murdered.
(With inputs from agencies.)
