Left Menu

Six Minors Arrested in Connection with 16-Year-Old Boy's Murder in Khetalpur

Six minors, aged 13 to 16, have been arrested for the murder of 16-year-old Shiv Shankar Prajapati in Khetalpur village. The incident, allegedly linked to a love triangle involving three of the suspects, saw the victim strangled after being lured to a liquor shop and intoxicated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 15-09-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 17:16 IST
Six Minors Arrested in Connection with 16-Year-Old Boy's Murder in Khetalpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Six minors have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Khetalpur village of this district, police said on Sunday.

The incident allegedly arose from a love triangle involving a teenage girl and three of the suspects.

The body of Shiv Shankar Prajapati was found strangled in a Khetalpur field on Friday morning, along with a liquor bottle at the scene.

The group lured Shiv Shankar to a liquor shop under false pretenses. After heavily intoxicating him, they strangled him with a rope.

"Six teenagers, aged between 13 and 16, have been held in connection with the case. During questioning, the suspects admitted to the crime, stating that they targeted Shiv Shankar because of his romantic involvement with the teenage girl," said Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan.

All six minors are being presented in the Juvenile Justice Court and will be sent to a juvenile home pending further legal proceedings, added Katyayan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024