Six Minors Arrested in Connection with 16-Year-Old Boy's Murder in Khetalpur

Six minors have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Khetalpur village of this district, police said on Sunday.

The incident allegedly arose from a love triangle involving a teenage girl and three of the suspects.

The body of Shiv Shankar Prajapati was found strangled in a Khetalpur field on Friday morning, along with a liquor bottle at the scene.

The group lured Shiv Shankar to a liquor shop under false pretenses. After heavily intoxicating him, they strangled him with a rope.

"Six teenagers, aged between 13 and 16, have been held in connection with the case. During questioning, the suspects admitted to the crime, stating that they targeted Shiv Shankar because of his romantic involvement with the teenage girl," said Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan.

All six minors are being presented in the Juvenile Justice Court and will be sent to a juvenile home pending further legal proceedings, added Katyayan.

