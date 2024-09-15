Ex-RG Kar Hospital Principal and Police Officer Sent to CBI Custody in Rape-Murder Case

A local court here on Sunday sent former principal of RG Kar hospital Sandip Ghosh and Tala police station officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondal to CBI custody till September 17, an officer said.

Both Ghosh and Mondal were produced before a court by the central agency in connection with the rape-murder of a doctor at the state-run hospital.

'We have got their custody for three days till September 17. Now, both will be questioned together. The duo has played vital roles in the RG Kar case,' an officer told PTI.

The CBI, probing the case, had arrested Mondal on Saturday evening and added charges of evidence tampering against Ghosh, who is already in judicial custody in a corruption case related to the RG Kar hospital.

Mondal faces accusations of tampering with evidence, delaying the FIR registration, and other related offences, the officer said. The RG Kar Medical College and Hospital falls under the jurisdiction of Tala PS.

The police officer was held after he 'failed to provide satisfying answers' during questioning by the CBI on Saturday.

The CBI claimed in court that 'there could be a bigger conspiracy' and that both Ghosh and Mondal played 'vital roles' in the crime.

The duo were in contact, with Ghosh instructing the policeman on handling the rape-murder case. Mondal was informed about the doctor's death around 10 am on August 9, but the FIR was not lodged until 11 pm, according to the CBI.

Both tried to 'downplay the incident' and 'shield' the crime, the CBI said in court.

The central agency emphasized that the police should have treated the rape-murder incident as a suo motu case from the beginning.

Ghosh was arrested by the CBI on September 2 for financial irregularities at the hospital. The postgraduate trainee's body was found in the seminar hall of the state-run hospital on August 9. Three persons have been arrested so far in the rape-murder case.

