Daily Global News Recap: Strikes, Storms, and Diplomatic Shifts

The latest world news covers potential undisclosed North Korean uranium sites, missile activity by Houthis towards Israel, U.S. economic aid to Bangladesh, political changes in Jordan and India, a deadly Channel crossing, Iran's BRICS summit presence, a controversial Indian case, Shanghai's typhoon alert, and flooding in central Europe.

Updated: 15-09-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 18:28 IST
Daily Global News Recap: Strikes, Storms, and Diplomatic Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent analysis suggests that images of North Korea's uranium enrichment facilities may reveal an undisclosed site for nuclear bomb production near the capital. On Friday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un highlighted centrifuges used for weapons-grade material.

In other news, Israel is vowing retaliation after a Houthi missile hit central Israel for the first time. The attack's 2040 km distance signifies growing threats from the Iran-aligned Yemeni group.

The U.S. has pledged an additional $202 million to support Bangladesh's economic growth and stability, during a visit from a high-profile delegation led by Deputy Under Secretary Brent Neiman.

Jordan has appointed Jafar Hassan as the new prime minister following the resignation of the previous government. This follows a parliamentary election that saw gains for Islamist opposition.

In India, released opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal announced his resignation as Delhi's chief minister amid ongoing graft allegations and following his recent release on bail.

Tragedy strikes in the Channel as eight migrants perish trying to reach England, urging urgent policy reform between Britain and France.

Amid heightened tensions with the West, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to attend the BRICS summit in Russia.

Former principal of India's RG Kar Medical College faces new charges in a high-profile rape and murder case, sparking nationwide protests.

Shanghai prepares for Typhoon Bebinca, potentially the strongest to hit the city since 1949, with a shutdown of transport and tourist sites.

Central Europe reels from torrential rains that have led to widespread flooding, resulting in casualties and large-scale evacuations in Poland, Austria, and the Czech Republic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

