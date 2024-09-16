Left Menu

Cops Arrested for Drinking on Duty in Bihar: Prohibition Law in Focus

Three policemen, including a sub-inspector, were arrested for being in an inebriated condition at a police station in Kaimur, Bihar. The Superintendent of Police confirmed the arrests and mentioned that further investigations are underway. This incident brings to light the strict enforcement of Bihar's 2016 prohibition law.

In a significant incident, three policemen, including a sub-inspector, were arrested on the premises of a police station in Bihar's Kaimur district. The officers were found under the influence of alcohol, confirmed Superintendent of Police Lalit Mohan Sharma on Monday.

The arrests took place at Sonhan police station following a complaint about a party being held by the cops on Saturday. According to officials, an immediate raid led by Bhabhua SHO Mukesh Kumar revealed that sub-inspector Rajeev Ranjan, and chowkidars Chandrajeet and Amrendra Kumar, were intoxicated. A civilian, Sonu Kumar, was also found drunk and taken into custody.

Urine and blood tests of the accused have been dispatched for further examination. The matter was escalated to the SP, who suspended the officers and initiated departmental proceedings. This incident accentuates the enforcement of the prohibition law implemented in Bihar in April 2016, which bans the manufacture, sale, and consumption of liquor.

