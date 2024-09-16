Pioneering the Future of Law: Opportunities in AI and Data Analysis

Supreme Court judge Sanjiv Khanna has pointed out an array of opportunities awaiting lawyers, emphasizing the necessity of mastering Artificial Intelligence, proportionality, and data analysis. Addressing the third convocation of the Maharashtra National Law University Aurangabad, he spoke about the immense potential for legal professionals in these emerging areas.

Justice Khanna highlighted the alarming backlog of 5.5 crore cases in courts nationwide, including 83,000 in the Supreme Court. He underscored that advocates must not only argue these cases but serve as judges and tribunal members. Therefore, the call for lawyers proficient in new technologies is more urgent than ever.

The legal field, according to Justice Khanna, requires integrity, perseverance, and a sense of responsibility. He also noted the significance of mediation and legal aid, stressing that around 80 percent of India's population is eligible for legal aid. The convocation was marked by the conferral of LLB and LLM degrees to students.

(With inputs from agencies.)