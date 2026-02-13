Supreme Court Advocates for Cricket Reforms to Uphold Sports Integrity

The Supreme Court has called for significant reforms within state cricket associations to foster professionalism and transparency at the district level. A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe highlighted the necessity for these associations to adopt transparent practices, particularly in player selection and contract management.

In response to a plea from the Tiruchirappalli District Cricket Association regarding voting rights, the court emphasized the urgency of resolving such issues. The bench underscored the unifying potential of sports, which bring diverse communities together under the shared pursuit of athletic endeavor.

The court advocated for broad accessibility to sports opportunities, pushing against the concentration of resources among urban elites. It called for equitable distribution of revenues to ensure sports serve as a medium for social inclusivity and collective effort, aligned with constitutional values.

