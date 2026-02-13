Left Menu

Supreme Court Advocates for Cricket Reforms to Uphold Sports Integrity

The Supreme Court emphasized the need for reforms in state cricket associations to ensure professionalism and transparency, particularly at the district level. This includes transparent player selection and contract execution. The court underscored sports' unifying social role and stressed accessible sports opportunities, challenging economic disparities and promoting inclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:19 IST
The Supreme Court has called for significant reforms within state cricket associations to foster professionalism and transparency at the district level. A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe highlighted the necessity for these associations to adopt transparent practices, particularly in player selection and contract management.

In response to a plea from the Tiruchirappalli District Cricket Association regarding voting rights, the court emphasized the urgency of resolving such issues. The bench underscored the unifying potential of sports, which bring diverse communities together under the shared pursuit of athletic endeavor.

The court advocated for broad accessibility to sports opportunities, pushing against the concentration of resources among urban elites. It called for equitable distribution of revenues to ensure sports serve as a medium for social inclusivity and collective effort, aligned with constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

