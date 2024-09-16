Assam Chief Minister Orders Probe into Alleged Misconduct During Recruitment Exam

In a decisive move, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday directed the state's Director General of Police (DGP) to investigate a serious allegation lodged by a job aspirant. The woman claimed that a female constable improperly searched her private parts before she entered an examination hall in Nalbari for a test to fill Group III posts.

The DGP also reported another incident where cheating material was recovered from a female candidate during the same exam in North Lakhimpur. 'My instruction to the police on the Nalbari incident — I have spoken with the DGP, Assam, @gpsinghips, and instructed him to investigate the incident,' Sarma stated on social media platform X.

Sarma underscored the non-negotiable importance of maintaining the dignity and respect of female candidates. He emphasized the need for a standard operating procedure (SOP) that aligns with court judgments and Women's Commission guidelines for searches involving women. This SOP must be implemented before the next round of examinations, he added.

The Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) to fill Group III posts was conducted under stringent security measures, including a three-and-a-half-hour suspension of internet services to prevent malpractice. Over 11 lakh candidates appeared for the exam across 2,305 centers in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)