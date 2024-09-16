Deadly Clash Among Illegal Miners in Papua New Guinea
Violence among illegal miners in Papua New Guinea has resulted in the deaths of 20 to 50 people. The conflict, located in the Porgera Valley, persists as local authorities and the U.N.'s humanitarian adviser, Mate Bagossy, monitor the situation. Security forces have begun to intervene.
Violence among illegal miners in Papua New Guinea has led to a tragic loss of life, with estimates ranging from 20 to 50 fatalities, a U.N. official disclosed on Monday.
The conflict erupted several days ago in the Porgera Valley, situated near a landslide site believed to have claimed over 2,000 lives in May, according to the nation's government.
U.N. humanitarian adviser Mate Bagossy reported that the death toll is based on accounts from community members and authorities in Enga province. Security forces have now been deployed to the area, though their impact remains uncertain.
