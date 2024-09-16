Left Menu

Deadly Clash Among Illegal Miners in Papua New Guinea

Violence among illegal miners in Papua New Guinea has resulted in the deaths of 20 to 50 people. The conflict, located in the Porgera Valley, persists as local authorities and the U.N.'s humanitarian adviser, Mate Bagossy, monitor the situation. Security forces have begun to intervene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 16-09-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 13:52 IST
Deadly Clash Among Illegal Miners in Papua New Guinea
Represtative Image
  • Country:
  • Australia

Violence among illegal miners in Papua New Guinea has led to a tragic loss of life, with estimates ranging from 20 to 50 fatalities, a U.N. official disclosed on Monday.

The conflict erupted several days ago in the Porgera Valley, situated near a landslide site believed to have claimed over 2,000 lives in May, according to the nation's government.

U.N. humanitarian adviser Mate Bagossy reported that the death toll is based on accounts from community members and authorities in Enga province. Security forces have now been deployed to the area, though their impact remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024