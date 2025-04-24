Left Menu

Swift Justice Sought for Pahalgam Attack

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha convened a security review meeting in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 individuals. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed a strong response to dismantle terrorist networks while maintaining the government's commitment to avenging the victims.

Updated: 24-04-2025 00:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to address the ramifications of the Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha convened a security review meeting. This session was aimed at ensuring adherence to directives from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who demands swift justice for the attack that left 26 dead.

Described as the deadliest in the region since 2019, the attack has provoked national outrage. Shah's directives emphasize the need for resolute action against those responsible, with a comprehensive strategy to dismantle terrorist infrastructures.

Sinha reiterated the government's resolve under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to avenge the attack and prevent future occurrences, while top officials were urged to bolster on-ground security efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

