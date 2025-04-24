Tragic Demise in East Delhi: Woman succumbs to Stabbing and Burns

In a tragic incident in east Delhi, a 27-year-old woman named Priyanka succumbed to injuries after being found with multiple stab wounds and severe burns in her residence on Wednesday.

The local police, alerted by a neighbor who noticed smoke coming from the house, discovered Priyanka unconscious with life-threatening injuries. She was immediately transported to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities have registered a case, and multiple teams have been tasked with identifying the suspect and uncovering the motive behind this brutal act. Forensic experts have also examined the crime scene to gather crucial evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)