Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Retaliation: A Strong Stance Against Terrorism

Following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, India has downgraded its diplomatic ties with Pakistan, initiating measures such as expelling military attaches and suspending the Indus Water Treaty. The move comes as part of a firm response to bring perpetrators to justice and secure future safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 00:26 IST
India's Diplomatic Retaliation: A Strong Stance Against Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move following a terror attack in Pahalgam, resulting in 26 civilian casualties, India has downgraded its diplomatic relations with Pakistan. The government expelled Pakistani military attaches and suspended the historic Indus Water Treaty of 1960, marking a firm stance against cross-border terrorism.

The Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced several punitive actions. The Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, revealed that both nations will reduce the strength of their high commissions, and Pakistani nationals are barred from traveling to India under the SAARC visa exemption scheme.

These measures underscore India's stern approach to ensuring accountability for acts of terror. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized that those responsible for the attack would face consequences, as India's resolve against terrorism remains unwavering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025