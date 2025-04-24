India's Diplomatic Retaliation: A Strong Stance Against Terrorism

In a decisive move following a terror attack in Pahalgam, resulting in 26 civilian casualties, India has downgraded its diplomatic relations with Pakistan. The government expelled Pakistani military attaches and suspended the historic Indus Water Treaty of 1960, marking a firm stance against cross-border terrorism.

The Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced several punitive actions. The Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, revealed that both nations will reduce the strength of their high commissions, and Pakistani nationals are barred from traveling to India under the SAARC visa exemption scheme.

These measures underscore India's stern approach to ensuring accountability for acts of terror. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized that those responsible for the attack would face consequences, as India's resolve against terrorism remains unwavering.

(With inputs from agencies.)