Kazakhstan is setting its national priorities above the OPEC+ agreements in determining oil production levels, according to the nation's newly appointed energy minister, Erlan Akkenzhenov. By prioritizing domestic interests, Kazakhstan has exacerbated tensions within the oil-exporting group, of which it is a significant player.

The Central Asian republic, accounting for 2% of global oil output, largely depends on global oil giants like Chevron and Exxon Mobil. Historical precedents show similar tensions with nations like Nigeria and Angola, resulting in their departure from the group. Kazakhstan's persistent overproduction has upset key OPEC+ members, especially Saudi Arabia.

Akkenzhenov reiterated Kazakhstan's commitment to the international energy community, emphasizing national interest in global stability and strategic oil production. Despite reporting a 3% decrease in early April 2023, Kazakhstan's output still surpassed its OPEC+ obligations, driven by major projects controlled by foreign players.

