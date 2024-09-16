Tragedy in Meerut: House Collapse Claims 10 Lives

In an unprecedented tragedy, the densely-populated Zakir Colony in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, witnessed a harrowing incident as a three-storey house collapsed, leading to the death of ten people.

Rescue operations revealed fifteen individuals trapped beneath the debris, with five currently receiving urgent medical care. Residents speak of a sudden explosion and ensuing chaos. The site has been cordoned off as authorities launch an investigation.

Prominent officials, including UP Minister Dharampal Singh and Meerut's District Magistrate Deepak Meena, have visited the catastrophe site, promising substantial aid to the bereaved families. The local community is in deep mourning, with many demanding increased compensation and support for those affected.

