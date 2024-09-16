Left Menu

Tragedy in Meerut: House Collapse Claims 10 Lives

In Meerut's Zakir Colony, a three-storey house collapse claimed 10 lives and left several injured. Amidst an outpour of grief, the government and local authorities have pledged financial assistance and further support for the victims' families. The incident has drawn widespread attention and deep condolences from various community and political leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 16-09-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 16:15 IST
Tragedy in Meerut: House Collapse Claims 10 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented tragedy, the densely-populated Zakir Colony in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, witnessed a harrowing incident as a three-storey house collapsed, leading to the death of ten people.

Rescue operations revealed fifteen individuals trapped beneath the debris, with five currently receiving urgent medical care. Residents speak of a sudden explosion and ensuing chaos. The site has been cordoned off as authorities launch an investigation.

Prominent officials, including UP Minister Dharampal Singh and Meerut's District Magistrate Deepak Meena, have visited the catastrophe site, promising substantial aid to the bereaved families. The local community is in deep mourning, with many demanding increased compensation and support for those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024