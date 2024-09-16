Left Menu

Birthday Cake Rush Leads to Tragic Accident in Indore

A 28-year-old man, Gajendra Pratap Singh Gurjar, was arrested for causing a fatal accident while speeding to deliver a birthday cake. The collision killed two women on a scooter. Gurjar, who fled the scene, has been charged with culpable homicide and is now in judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 16-09-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 18:16 IST
Birthday Cake Rush Leads to Tragic Accident in Indore
arrest
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old man was arrested in Indore after allegedly crashing his BMW into two women on a scooter. The incident occurred while he was in a hurry to deliver a birthday cake for a friend, according to local authorities.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh stated that Gajendra Pratap Singh Gurjar, an employee of a private company, was driving in the wrong lane at around 11.30 pm on September 14 in the Khajrana police station area. The crash resulted in severe injuries to Diksha Jadon (25) and Lakshmi Tomar (24), who later succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

The accused panicked and fled the scene, abandoning the badly damaged BMW. Charges have been filed against Gurjar under section 105 (culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). He is currently under 14-day judicial custody, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024