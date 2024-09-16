Birthday Cake Rush Leads to Tragic Accident in Indore
A 28-year-old man, Gajendra Pratap Singh Gurjar, was arrested for causing a fatal accident while speeding to deliver a birthday cake. The collision killed two women on a scooter. Gurjar, who fled the scene, has been charged with culpable homicide and is now in judicial custody.
A 28-year-old man was arrested in Indore after allegedly crashing his BMW into two women on a scooter. The incident occurred while he was in a hurry to deliver a birthday cake for a friend, according to local authorities.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh stated that Gajendra Pratap Singh Gurjar, an employee of a private company, was driving in the wrong lane at around 11.30 pm on September 14 in the Khajrana police station area. The crash resulted in severe injuries to Diksha Jadon (25) and Lakshmi Tomar (24), who later succumbed to their injuries in hospital.
The accused panicked and fled the scene, abandoning the badly damaged BMW. Charges have been filed against Gurjar under section 105 (culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). He is currently under 14-day judicial custody, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma.
(With inputs from agencies.)
